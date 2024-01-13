Wisconsin vs. Northwestern January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Ten schedule includes the Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) facing the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Steven Crowl: 12.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- AJ Storr: 15 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John Blackwell: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Brooks Barnhizer: 13.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Boo Buie: 17.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Ryan Langborg: 13 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ty Berry: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Matthew Nicholson: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison
|Wisconsin Rank
|Wisconsin AVG
|Northwestern AVG
|Northwestern Rank
|198th
|74.2
|Points Scored
|72.9
|232nd
|51st
|64.9
|Points Allowed
|63.1
|21st
|266th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|32.1
|342nd
|105th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|293rd
|287th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|154th
|320th
|11.4
|Assists
|16.8
|37th
|22nd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|8.3
|3rd
