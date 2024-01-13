Saturday's Big Ten schedule includes the Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) facing the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Information

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Steven Crowl: 12.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chucky Hepburn: 9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyler Wahl: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • AJ Storr: 15 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • John Blackwell: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Brooks Barnhizer: 13.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Boo Buie: 17.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ryan Langborg: 13 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ty Berry: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Matthew Nicholson: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Northwestern AVG Northwestern Rank
198th 74.2 Points Scored 72.9 232nd
51st 64.9 Points Allowed 63.1 21st
266th 34.5 Rebounds 32.1 342nd
105th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 7.7 293rd
287th 6.3 3pt Made 7.8 154th
320th 11.4 Assists 16.8 37th
22nd 9.3 Turnovers 8.3 3rd

