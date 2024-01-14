The Sacramento Kings (19-12) will lean on De'Aaron Fox (fifth in NBA, 30.0 points per game) when they square off against Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth in league, 30.7) and the Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and NBCS-CA.

Bucks vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 14

Sunday, January 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, NBCS-CA

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo puts up 30.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Damian Lillard averages 25.9 points, 4.3 boards and 6.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Brook Lopez puts up 12.4 points, 5.0 boards and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 3.0 blocks (second in league).

Bobby Portis averages 13.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Khris Middleton puts up 14.0 points, 4.5 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. He's also sinking 59.3% of his shots from the floor (eighth in NBA).

On a per-game basis, Fox gives the Kings 30.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Malik Monk is putting up 14.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He is making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

Keegan Murray is putting up 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

Kevin Huerter gives the Kings 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while posting 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bucks vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Bucks Kings 125.0 Points Avg. 117.5 118.9 Points Allowed Avg. 116.8 50.2% Field Goal % 47.5% 38.4% Three Point % 36.7%

