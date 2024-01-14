Green Bay vs. Cleveland State January 14 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Horizon League slate includes the Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) playing the Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Green Bay Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Noah Reynolds: 19.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elijah Jones: 9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marcus Hall: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rich Byhre: 5.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Foster Wonders: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Tristan Enaruna: 17.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Tujautae Williams: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Drew Lowder: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tevin Smith: 8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dylan Arnett: 4.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison
|Green Bay Rank
|Green Bay AVG
|Cleveland State AVG
|Cleveland State Rank
|337th
|66.1
|Points Scored
|76.7
|148th
|79th
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|152nd
|332nd
|32.6
|Rebounds
|36.5
|189th
|340th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|20th
|136th
|8
|3pt Made
|7.3
|209th
|305th
|11.8
|Assists
|12.3
|267th
|183rd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.3
|137th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.