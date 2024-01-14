Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Stanford Cardinal (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12) against the Utah Utes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12), at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Stanford vs. Utah Game Information

Stanford Players to Watch

Maxime Raynaud: 14.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson: 17.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

Stanford vs. Utah Stat Comparison

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Utah AVG Utah Rank 112th 77.9 Points Scored 80.6 58th 272nd 74.7 Points Allowed 67.6 105th 189th 36.5 Rebounds 39.4 73rd 347th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th 72nd 8.8 3pt Made 8.3 98th 27th 17.4 Assists 18.1 17th 196th 11.9 Turnovers 11.5 157th

