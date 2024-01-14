Stanford vs. Utah January 14 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Stanford Cardinal (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12) against the Utah Utes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12), at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Stanford vs. Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Stanford Players to Watch
- Maxime Raynaud: 14.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 9.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 6.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Jones: 12.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 13.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Spencer Jones: 11.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson: 17.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Rollie Worster: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 8.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Keba Keita: 10.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
Stanford vs. Utah Stat Comparison
|Stanford Rank
|Stanford AVG
|Utah AVG
|Utah Rank
|112th
|77.9
|Points Scored
|80.6
|58th
|272nd
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|105th
|189th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|39.4
|73rd
|347th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|230th
|72nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.3
|98th
|27th
|17.4
|Assists
|18.1
|17th
|196th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.5
|157th
