The UCLA Bruins (6-7, 1-1 Pac-12) play the Washington Huskies (8-5, 0-2 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

UCLA vs. Washington Game Information

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Adem Bona: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Sebastian Mack: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lazar Stefanovic: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dylan Andrews: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Will McClendon: 4.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

  • Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sahvir Wheeler: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 11.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Koren Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Paul Mulcahy: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCLA vs. Washington Stat Comparison

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG Washington AVG Washington Rank
328th 67.2 Points Scored 82.5 40th
13th 62.2 Points Allowed 75.9 290th
197th 36.4 Rebounds 38.6 98th
92nd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 8.8 213th
353rd 4.6 3pt Made 7.4 200th
279th 12.2 Assists 16.2 54th
158th 11.5 Turnovers 12.0 205th

