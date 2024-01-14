UCLA vs. Washington January 14 Tickets & Start Time
The UCLA Bruins (6-7, 1-1 Pac-12) play the Washington Huskies (8-5, 0-2 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.
UCLA vs. Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
UCLA Players to Watch
- Adem Bona: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Sebastian Mack: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Andrews: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will McClendon: 4.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Washington Players to Watch
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sahvir Wheeler: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Moses Wood: 11.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Koren Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
UCLA vs. Washington Stat Comparison
|UCLA Rank
|UCLA AVG
|Washington AVG
|Washington Rank
|328th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|82.5
|40th
|13th
|62.2
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|290th
|197th
|36.4
|Rebounds
|38.6
|98th
|92nd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|213th
|353rd
|4.6
|3pt Made
|7.4
|200th
|279th
|12.2
|Assists
|16.2
|54th
|158th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.0
|205th
