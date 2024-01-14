The UCLA Bruins (6-7, 1-1 Pac-12) play the Washington Huskies (8-5, 0-2 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

UCLA vs. Washington Game Information

UCLA Players to Watch

Adem Bona: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Sebastian Mack: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Dylan Andrews: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Will McClendon: 4.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

20.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Sahvir Wheeler: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Moses Wood: 11.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Koren Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCLA vs. Washington Stat Comparison

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG Washington AVG Washington Rank 328th 67.2 Points Scored 82.5 40th 13th 62.2 Points Allowed 75.9 290th 197th 36.4 Rebounds 38.6 98th 92nd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 8.8 213th 353rd 4.6 3pt Made 7.4 200th 279th 12.2 Assists 16.2 54th 158th 11.5 Turnovers 12.0 205th

