Loyola (MD) vs. American January 15 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's Patriot League slate includes the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-11, 0-0 Patriot League) against the American Eagles (6-7, 0-0 Patriot League), at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Loyola (MD) vs. American Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Loyola (MD) Players to Watch
- Golden Dike: 7.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Deon Perry: 13.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- D'Angelo Stines: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Milos Ilic: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alonso Faure: 7.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
American Players to Watch
- Matt Rogers: 15.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elijah Stephens: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lorenzo Donadio: 8.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lincoln Ball: 4.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Geoff Sprouse: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Loyola (MD) vs. American Stat Comparison
|Loyola (MD) Rank
|Loyola (MD) AVG
|American AVG
|American Rank
|333rd
|66.4
|Points Scored
|73.7
|214th
|270th
|74.8
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|278th
|216th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|33.8
|300th
|245th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|181st
|174th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|9.9
|20th
|164th
|13.8
|Assists
|15.5
|76th
|329th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|10.0
|51st
