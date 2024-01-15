Monday's Patriot League slate includes the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-11, 0-0 Patriot League) against the American Eagles (6-7, 0-0 Patriot League), at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Loyola (MD) vs. American Game Information

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

Golden Dike: 7.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Deon Perry: 13.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK D'Angelo Stines: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Milos Ilic: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Alonso Faure: 7.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

American Players to Watch

Matt Rogers: 15.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Elijah Stephens: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Lorenzo Donadio: 8.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Lincoln Ball: 4.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Geoff Sprouse: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Loyola (MD) vs. American Stat Comparison

Loyola (MD) Rank Loyola (MD) AVG American AVG American Rank 333rd 66.4 Points Scored 73.7 214th 270th 74.8 Points Allowed 75.2 278th 216th 35.9 Rebounds 33.8 300th 245th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.2 181st 174th 7.6 3pt Made 9.9 20th 164th 13.8 Assists 15.5 76th 329th 14.1 Turnovers 10.0 51st

