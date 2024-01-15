The Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) play the Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East squads at 2:30 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on FOX.

Marquette vs. Villanova Game Information

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Oso Ighodaro: 13.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kam Jones: 14.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • David Joplin: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chase Ross: 7.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Eric Dixon: 14.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Burton: 9.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jordan Longino: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • TJ Bamba: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Moore: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Marquette vs. Villanova Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Villanova AVG Villanova Rank
112th 78.0 Points Scored 73.6 217th
84th 66.4 Points Allowed 63.5 30th
283rd 34.1 Rebounds 38.5 100th
281st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 181st
90th 8.5 3pt Made 9.5 38th
71st 15.6 Assists 11.9 301st
72nd 10.5 Turnovers 9.8 40th

