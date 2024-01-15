Saint Francis (PA) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson January 15 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's NEC slate includes the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-8, 0-0 NEC) versus the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-8, 0-0 NEC) at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
Saint Francis (PA) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Cam Gregory: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Eli Wilborn: 7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Bobby Rosenberger III: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aaron Talbert: 9.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carlos Lopez Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- Ansley Almonor: 16.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sean Moore: 11.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeVante Jamison: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jo'el Emanuel: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joe Munden Jr.: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Saint Francis (PA) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Francis (PA) Rank
|Saint Francis (PA) AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
|144th
|73.0
|Points Scored
|77.4
|47th
|282nd
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|257th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|34.4
|213th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
