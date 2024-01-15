Monday's NEC slate includes the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-8, 0-0 NEC) versus the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-8, 0-0 NEC) at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

Cam Gregory: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Eli Wilborn: 7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Bobby Rosenberger III: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Aaron Talbert: 9.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Carlos Lopez Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Ansley Almonor: 16.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Sean Moore: 11.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK DeVante Jamison: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jo'el Emanuel: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Joe Munden Jr.: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Francis (PA) Rank Saint Francis (PA) AVG Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Fairleigh Dickinson Rank 144th 73.0 Points Scored 77.4 47th 282nd 73.7 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 257th 33.5 Rebounds 34.4 213th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 8.2 85th 109th 13.9 Assists 14.7 62nd 200th 12.0 Turnovers 11.1 104th

