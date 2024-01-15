Monday's NEC slate includes the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-8, 0-0 NEC) versus the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-8, 0-0 NEC) at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

  • Cam Gregory: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Eli Wilborn: 7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Bobby Rosenberger III: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aaron Talbert: 9.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Carlos Lopez Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

  • Ansley Almonor: 16.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Sean Moore: 11.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DeVante Jamison: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jo'el Emanuel: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Joe Munden Jr.: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Francis (PA) Rank Saint Francis (PA) AVG Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
144th 73.0 Points Scored 77.4 47th
282nd 73.7 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd
257th 33.5 Rebounds 34.4 213th
272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th
134th 7.7 3pt Made 8.2 85th
109th 13.9 Assists 14.7 62nd
200th 12.0 Turnovers 11.1 104th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.