Monday's A-10 schedule includes the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-3, 0-0 A-10) facing the La Salle Explorers (9-4, 0-0 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle Game Information

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

  • Erik Reynolds II: 17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rasheer Fleming: 11.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Lynn Greer III: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cameron Brown: 11.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Xzayvier Brown: 11.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

  • Khalil Brantley: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jhamir Brickus: 14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anwar Gill: 11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Daeshon Shepherd: 10.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Rokas Jocius: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle Stat Comparison

Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG La Salle AVG La Salle Rank
115th 77.9 Points Scored 77.8 117th
47th 64.7 Points Allowed 71.8 199th
121st 38.1 Rebounds 35.8 220th
233rd 8.5 Off. Rebounds 8.0 272nd
5th 11.4 3pt Made 9.2 56th
42nd 16.6 Assists 16.0 63rd
137th 11.3 Turnovers 9.5 30th

