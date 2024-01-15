Monday's A-10 schedule includes the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-3, 0-0 A-10) facing the La Salle Explorers (9-4, 0-0 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle Game Information

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Erik Reynolds II: 17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Rasheer Fleming: 11.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Lynn Greer III: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Cameron Brown: 11.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Xzayvier Brown: 11.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

Khalil Brantley: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jhamir Brickus: 14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Anwar Gill: 11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Daeshon Shepherd: 10.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Rokas Jocius: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle Stat Comparison

Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG La Salle AVG La Salle Rank 115th 77.9 Points Scored 77.8 117th 47th 64.7 Points Allowed 71.8 199th 121st 38.1 Rebounds 35.8 220th 233rd 8.5 Off. Rebounds 8.0 272nd 5th 11.4 3pt Made 9.2 56th 42nd 16.6 Assists 16.0 63rd 137th 11.3 Turnovers 9.5 30th

