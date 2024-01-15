Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle January 15 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's A-10 schedule includes the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-3, 0-0 A-10) facing the La Salle Explorers (9-4, 0-0 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Erik Reynolds II: 17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rasheer Fleming: 11.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Lynn Greer III: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cameron Brown: 11.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Xzayvier Brown: 11.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
La Salle Players to Watch
- Khalil Brantley: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jhamir Brickus: 14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anwar Gill: 11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daeshon Shepherd: 10.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rokas Jocius: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle Stat Comparison
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
|Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG
|La Salle AVG
|La Salle Rank
|115th
|77.9
|Points Scored
|77.8
|117th
|47th
|64.7
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|199th
|121st
|38.1
|Rebounds
|35.8
|220th
|233rd
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|272nd
|5th
|11.4
|3pt Made
|9.2
|56th
|42nd
|16.6
|Assists
|16.0
|63rd
|137th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|9.5
|30th
