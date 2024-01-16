Fresno State vs. San Jose State January 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) play the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) in a clash of MWC squads at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on MW Network.
Fresno State vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Hill: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Enoch Boakye: 7.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Leo Colimerio: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Myron Amey Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tibet Gorener: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Trey Anderson: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Adrame Diongue: 5.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
Fresno State vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison
|Fresno State Rank
|Fresno State AVG
|San Jose State AVG
|San Jose State Rank
|269th
|71.4
|Points Scored
|75.5
|171st
|211th
|72.2
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|186th
|263rd
|34.6
|Rebounds
|33.9
|297th
|326th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|314th
|286th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|9.1
|58th
|220th
|13.1
|Assists
|14.1
|142nd
|330th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|10.4
|63rd
