The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) play the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) in a clash of MWC squads at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on MW Network.

Fresno State vs. San Jose State Game Information

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Hill: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eduardo Andre: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Enoch Boakye: 7.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Xavier Dusell: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Leo Colimerio: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Jose State Players to Watch

  • Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Myron Amey Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tibet Gorener: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Trey Anderson: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Adrame Diongue: 5.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

Fresno State vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG San Jose State AVG San Jose State Rank
269th 71.4 Points Scored 75.5 171st
211th 72.2 Points Allowed 71.4 186th
263rd 34.6 Rebounds 33.9 297th
326th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 7.2 314th
286th 6.3 3pt Made 9.1 58th
220th 13.1 Assists 14.1 142nd
330th 14.1 Turnovers 10.4 63rd

