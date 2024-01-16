The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) play the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) in a clash of MWC squads at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on MW Network.

Fresno State vs. San Jose State Game Information

Fresno State Players to Watch

Isaiah Hill: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Eduardo Andre: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Enoch Boakye: 7.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Xavier Dusell: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Leo Colimerio: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Jose State Players to Watch

Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Myron Amey Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Tibet Gorener: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Trey Anderson: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Adrame Diongue: 5.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

Fresno State vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG San Jose State AVG San Jose State Rank 269th 71.4 Points Scored 75.5 171st 211th 72.2 Points Allowed 71.4 186th 263rd 34.6 Rebounds 33.9 297th 326th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 7.2 314th 286th 6.3 3pt Made 9.1 58th 220th 13.1 Assists 14.1 142nd 330th 14.1 Turnovers 10.4 63rd

