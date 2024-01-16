Tuesday's MWC slate includes the New Mexico Lobos (12-2, 0-1 MWC) against the Utah State Aggies (13-1, 1-0 MWC), at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

New Mexico vs. Utah State Game Information

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Donovan Dent: 16.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • JT Toppin: 12.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jaelen House: 15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tru Washington: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Great Osobor: 18.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Darius Brown II: 10.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mason Falslev: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ian Martinez: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Josh Uduje: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

New Mexico vs. Utah State Stat Comparison

New Mexico Rank New Mexico AVG Utah State AVG Utah State Rank
34th 83.4 Points Scored 81.8 48th
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 65.3 54th
42nd 40.6 Rebounds 37.9 125th
131st 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.3 170th
246th 6.8 3pt Made 6.0 302nd
50th 16.2 Assists 17.6 25th
63rd 10.4 Turnovers 10.9 104th

