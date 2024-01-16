Tuesday's MWC slate includes the New Mexico Lobos (12-2, 0-1 MWC) against the Utah State Aggies (13-1, 1-0 MWC), at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

New Mexico vs. Utah State Game Information

New Mexico Players to Watch

Donovan Dent: 16.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

JT Toppin: 12.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

Jaelen House: 15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tru Washington: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Utah State Players to Watch

Great Osobor: 18.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

Darius Brown II: 10.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mason Falslev: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ian Martinez: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Josh Uduje: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

New Mexico vs. Utah State Stat Comparison

New Mexico Rank New Mexico AVG Utah State AVG Utah State Rank 34th 83.4 Points Scored 81.8 48th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 65.3 54th 42nd 40.6 Rebounds 37.9 125th 131st 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.3 170th 246th 6.8 3pt Made 6.0 302nd 50th 16.2 Assists 17.6 25th 63rd 10.4 Turnovers 10.9 104th

