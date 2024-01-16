New Mexico vs. Utah State January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MWC slate includes the New Mexico Lobos (12-2, 0-1 MWC) against the Utah State Aggies (13-1, 1-0 MWC), at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
New Mexico vs. Utah State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Donovan Dent: 16.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- JT Toppin: 12.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaelen House: 15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tru Washington: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Utah State Players to Watch
- Great Osobor: 18.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 10.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mason Falslev: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ian Martinez: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
New Mexico vs. Utah State Stat Comparison
|New Mexico Rank
|New Mexico AVG
|Utah State AVG
|Utah State Rank
|34th
|83.4
|Points Scored
|81.8
|48th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|65.3
|54th
|42nd
|40.6
|Rebounds
|37.9
|125th
|131st
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|170th
|246th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.0
|302nd
|50th
|16.2
|Assists
|17.6
|25th
|63rd
|10.4
|Turnovers
|10.9
|104th
