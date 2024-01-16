The Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Bryce Jordan Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and is available via BTN.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State Game Information

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Steven Crowl: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyler Wahl: 11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chucky Hepburn: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • AJ Storr: 15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • John Blackwell: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Kanye Clary: 18.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Qudus Wahab: 9.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Nick Kern: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Zach Hicks: 6.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Wisconsin vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Wisconsin AVG Wisconsin Rank
122nd 77.5 Points Scored 74.8 190th
162nd 70.3 Points Allowed 65.5 57th
316th 33.3 Rebounds 34.8 255th
170th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9.9 113th
127th 8.1 3pt Made 6.1 298th
313th 11.7 Assists 11.7 313th
96th 10.8 Turnovers 9.5 28th

