Wisconsin vs. Penn State January 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Bryce Jordan Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and is available via BTN.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Wisconsin vs. Penn State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wisconsin Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Steven Crowl: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- AJ Storr: 15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- John Blackwell: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Penn State Players to Watch
- Kanye Clary: 18.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Qudus Wahab: 9.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Nick Kern: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zach Hicks: 6.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wisconsin vs. Penn State Stat Comparison
|Penn State Rank
|Penn State AVG
|Wisconsin AVG
|Wisconsin Rank
|122nd
|77.5
|Points Scored
|74.8
|190th
|162nd
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|57th
|316th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|34.8
|255th
|170th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|113th
|127th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.1
|298th
|313th
|11.7
|Assists
|11.7
|313th
|96th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|9.5
|28th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.