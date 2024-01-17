Wednesday's Patriot League slate includes the Navy Midshipmen (5-7, 1-0 Patriot League) facing the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Navy vs. Lehigh Game Information

Navy Players to Watch

  • Donovan Draper: 10.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Austin Benigni: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Austin Inge: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mike Woods: 5.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mitch Fischer: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lehigh Players to Watch

  • Keith Higgins Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bube Momah: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dominic Parolin: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalin Sinclair: 6.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Navy vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison

Navy Rank Navy AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank
322nd 67.7 Points Scored 73.3 219th
20th 63.0 Points Allowed 73.7 248th
145th 37.3 Rebounds 36.8 165th
149th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 7.4 308th
315th 5.8 3pt Made 7.4 195th
215th 13.1 Assists 13.1 215th
99th 10.8 Turnovers 12.3 232nd

