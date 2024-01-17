Wednesday's Patriot League slate includes the Navy Midshipmen (5-7, 1-0 Patriot League) facing the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Navy vs. Lehigh Game Information

Navy Players to Watch

Donovan Draper: 10.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Austin Benigni: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Austin Inge: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Woods: 5.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Mitch Fischer: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lehigh Players to Watch

Keith Higgins Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Bube Momah: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Dominic Parolin: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalin Sinclair: 6.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Navy vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison

Navy Rank Navy AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank 322nd 67.7 Points Scored 73.3 219th 20th 63.0 Points Allowed 73.7 248th 145th 37.3 Rebounds 36.8 165th 149th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 7.4 308th 315th 5.8 3pt Made 7.4 195th 215th 13.1 Assists 13.1 215th 99th 10.8 Turnovers 12.3 232nd

