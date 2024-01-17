Navy vs. Lehigh January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Patriot League slate includes the Navy Midshipmen (5-7, 1-0 Patriot League) facing the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Navy vs. Lehigh Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Navy Players to Watch
- Donovan Draper: 10.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Austin Benigni: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Austin Inge: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Woods: 5.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mitch Fischer: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Keith Higgins Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bube Momah: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dominic Parolin: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalin Sinclair: 6.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Navy vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison
|Navy Rank
|Navy AVG
|Lehigh AVG
|Lehigh Rank
|322nd
|67.7
|Points Scored
|73.3
|219th
|20th
|63.0
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|248th
|145th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|36.8
|165th
|149th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|308th
|315th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|7.4
|195th
|215th
|13.1
|Assists
|13.1
|215th
|99th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.3
|232nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.