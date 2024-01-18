The Washington Huskies (8-6, 0-3 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the California Golden Bears (4-10, 0-3 Pac-12), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Haas Pavilion. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and is available via Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. Washington Game Information

Cal Players to Watch

Fardaws Aimaq: 15.7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Jaylon Tyson: 19.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jalen Cole: 14.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Keonte Kennedy: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Grant Newell: 6.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Sahvir Wheeler: 15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Moses Wood: 11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Koren Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 6.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cal vs. Washington Stat Comparison

Cal Rank Cal AVG Washington AVG Washington Rank 171st 75.7 Points Scored 81.9 48th 319th 77.7 Points Allowed 75.9 290th 145th 37.4 Rebounds 38.0 119th 127th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.6 228th 66th 8.9 3pt Made 7.4 194th 255th 12.5 Assists 15.8 65th 241st 12.4 Turnovers 12.0 204th

