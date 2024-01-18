Cal vs. Washington January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Washington Huskies (8-6, 0-3 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the California Golden Bears (4-10, 0-3 Pac-12), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Haas Pavilion. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and is available via Pac-12 Network.
Cal vs. Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Cal Players to Watch
- Fardaws Aimaq: 15.7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 19.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 14.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keonte Kennedy: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grant Newell: 6.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Washington Players to Watch
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sahvir Wheeler: 15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Moses Wood: 11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Koren Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 6.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Cal vs. Washington Stat Comparison
|Cal Rank
|Cal AVG
|Washington AVG
|Washington Rank
|171st
|75.7
|Points Scored
|81.9
|48th
|319th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|290th
|145th
|37.4
|Rebounds
|38.0
|119th
|127th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|228th
|66th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|7.4
|194th
|255th
|12.5
|Assists
|15.8
|65th
|241st
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.0
|204th
