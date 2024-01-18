The Washington Huskies (8-6, 0-3 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the California Golden Bears (4-10, 0-3 Pac-12), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Haas Pavilion. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and is available via Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. Washington Game Information

Cal Players to Watch

  • Fardaws Aimaq: 15.7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jaylon Tyson: 19.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jalen Cole: 14.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keonte Kennedy: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Grant Newell: 6.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

  • Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Sahvir Wheeler: 15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Koren Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Paul Mulcahy: 6.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cal vs. Washington Stat Comparison

Cal Rank Cal AVG Washington AVG Washington Rank
171st 75.7 Points Scored 81.9 48th
319th 77.7 Points Allowed 75.9 290th
145th 37.4 Rebounds 38.0 119th
127th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.6 228th
66th 8.9 3pt Made 7.4 194th
255th 12.5 Assists 15.8 65th
241st 12.4 Turnovers 12.0 204th

