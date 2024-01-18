Thursday's Big West slate includes the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-9, 0-3 Big West) meeting the UC Riverside Highlanders (6-9, 1-2 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Kaleb Higgins: 16.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Modestas Kancleris: 6.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Marvin McGhee: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Fidelis Okereke: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Isaiah Moses: 13.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Barrington Hargress: 10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Nate Pickens: 6.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Benjamin Griscti: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Kyle Owens: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison

CSU Bakersfield Rank CSU Bakersfield AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank 296th 69.4 Points Scored 69.2 297th 171st 71.2 Points Allowed 72.5 218th 297th 33.9 Rebounds 36.4 186th 93rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.8 120th 354th 4.5 3pt Made 8.2 119th 342nd 10.4 Assists 13.9 148th 61st 10.4 Turnovers 8.6 10th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.