CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Riverside January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big West slate includes the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-9, 0-3 Big West) meeting the UC Riverside Highlanders (6-9, 1-2 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Kaleb Higgins: 16.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Modestas Kancleris: 6.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marvin McGhee: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Fidelis Okereke: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Isaiah Moses: 13.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Barrington Hargress: 10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nate Pickens: 6.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Benjamin Griscti: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kyle Owens: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison
|CSU Bakersfield Rank
|CSU Bakersfield AVG
|UC Riverside AVG
|UC Riverside Rank
|296th
|69.4
|Points Scored
|69.2
|297th
|171st
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|218th
|297th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|36.4
|186th
|93rd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|120th
|354th
|4.5
|3pt Made
|8.2
|119th
|342nd
|10.4
|Assists
|13.9
|148th
|61st
|10.4
|Turnovers
|8.6
|10th
