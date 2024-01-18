CSU Fullerton vs. UC Davis January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big West schedule includes the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 1-2 Big West) facing the UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 3-0 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
CSU Fullerton vs. UC Davis Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- Max Jones: 16.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 16.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Grayson Carper: 7.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Donovan Oday: 7.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Beril Kabamba: 3.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Elijah Pepper: 21.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 14.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kane Milling: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Niko Rocak: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Leo DeBruhl: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
CSU Fullerton vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|UC Davis AVG
|UC Davis Rank
|321st
|67.7
|Points Scored
|72.9
|231st
|117th
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|73rd
|309th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|33.5
|309th
|247th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|228th
|310th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.4
|194th
|360th
|8.7
|Assists
|12.9
|226th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|14.2
|336th
