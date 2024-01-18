Thursday's Big West schedule includes the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 1-2 Big West) facing the UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 3-0 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

CSU Fullerton vs. UC Davis Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other CSU Fullerton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Max Jones: 16.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dominic Brewton: 16.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Grayson Carper: 7.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Donovan Oday: 7.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Beril Kabamba: 3.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Davis Players to Watch

Elijah Pepper: 21.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

21.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Ty Johnson: 14.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kane Milling: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Niko Rocak: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Leo DeBruhl: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Fullerton vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison

CSU Fullerton Rank CSU Fullerton AVG UC Davis AVG UC Davis Rank 321st 67.7 Points Scored 72.9 231st 117th 68.3 Points Allowed 65.9 73rd 309th 33.5 Rebounds 33.5 309th 247th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 228th 310th 5.9 3pt Made 7.4 194th 360th 8.7 Assists 12.9 226th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 14.2 336th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.