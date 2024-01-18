Thursday's Big West slate includes the CSU Northridge Matadors (11-3, 2-0 Big West) versus the UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-3 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

CSU Northridge vs. UCSB Game Information

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Keonte Jones: 12.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Dionte Bostick: 16.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Brinson: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Mahmoud Fofana: 4.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

UCSB Players to Watch

Ajay Mitchell: 20.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

20.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Ariel Bland: 7.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Yohan Traore: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Cole Anderson: 10.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

CSU Northridge vs. UCSB Stat Comparison

CSU Northridge Rank CSU Northridge AVG UCSB AVG UCSB Rank 58th 80.6 Points Scored 79.8 67th 143rd 69.7 Points Allowed 75.4 280th 7th 43.8 Rebounds 38.2 111th 30th 11.7 Off. Rebounds 7.8 287th 348th 5.0 3pt Made 6.2 290th 114th 14.5 Assists 15.0 104th 352nd 14.9 Turnovers 13.2 298th

