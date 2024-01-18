CSU Northridge vs. UCSB January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big West slate includes the CSU Northridge Matadors (11-3, 2-0 Big West) versus the UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-3 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
CSU Northridge vs. UCSB Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Keonte Jones: 12.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Dionte Bostick: 16.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Brinson: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mahmoud Fofana: 4.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
UCSB Players to Watch
- Ajay Mitchell: 20.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ariel Bland: 7.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yohan Traore: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cole Anderson: 10.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
CSU Northridge vs. UCSB Stat Comparison
|CSU Northridge Rank
|CSU Northridge AVG
|UCSB AVG
|UCSB Rank
|58th
|80.6
|Points Scored
|79.8
|67th
|143rd
|69.7
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|280th
|7th
|43.8
|Rebounds
|38.2
|111th
|30th
|11.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|287th
|348th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|6.2
|290th
|114th
|14.5
|Assists
|15.0
|104th
|352nd
|14.9
|Turnovers
|13.2
|298th
