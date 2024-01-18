Drexel vs. Monmouth January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CAA slate includes the Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) against the Monmouth Hawks (8-6, 1-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Drexel vs. Monmouth Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Drexel Players to Watch
- Amari Williams: 11.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Justin Moore: 12.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke House: 8.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Garfield Turner: 5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Xander Rice: 18.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Collins: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 9.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jaret Valencia: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 5.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Drexel vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Drexel Rank
|Drexel AVG
|Monmouth AVG
|Monmouth Rank
|308th
|66.7
|Points Scored
|61.7
|355th
|17th
|62.4
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|171st
|35.0
|Rebounds
|32.9
|280th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|4.1
|362nd
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
