Thursday's CAA slate includes the Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) against the Monmouth Hawks (8-6, 1-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Drexel vs. Monmouth Game Information

Drexel Players to Watch

  • Amari Williams: 11.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Justin Moore: 12.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luke House: 8.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Garfield Turner: 5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Monmouth Players to Watch

  • Xander Rice: 18.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jack Collins: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 9.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jaret Valencia: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jakari Spence: 5.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Drexel vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Drexel Rank Drexel AVG Monmouth AVG Monmouth Rank
308th 66.7 Points Scored 61.7 355th
17th 62.4 Points Allowed 74.7 306th
171st 35.0 Rebounds 32.9 280th
162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
200th 7.2 3pt Made 4.1 362nd
289th 11.7 Assists 12.0 268th
61st 10.7 Turnovers 13.4 316th

