Thursday's CAA slate includes the Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) against the Monmouth Hawks (8-6, 1-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Drexel vs. Monmouth Game Information

Drexel Players to Watch

Amari Williams: 11.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

Monmouth Players to Watch

Xander Rice: 18.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Drexel vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Drexel Rank Drexel AVG Monmouth AVG Monmouth Rank 308th 66.7 Points Scored 61.7 355th 17th 62.4 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 171st 35.0 Rebounds 32.9 280th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 4.1 362nd 289th 11.7 Assists 12.0 268th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 13.4 316th

