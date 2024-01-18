The Green Bay Phoenix (10-3) play a fellow Horizon opponent, the Detroit Mercy Titans (10-5), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Calihan Hall. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Green Bay Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Players to Watch

Cassie Schiltz: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Natalie McNeal: 10.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Bailey Butler: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Maddy Schreiber: 13 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Irene Murua: 13 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

13 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Emma Trawally Porta: 9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Myonna Hooper: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Amaya Burch: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Imani McNeal: 6.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.