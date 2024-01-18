Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Green Bay Phoenix (10-3) play a fellow Horizon opponent, the Detroit Mercy Titans (10-5), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Calihan Hall. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.
Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Cassie Schiltz: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Natalie McNeal: 10.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bailey Butler: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maddy Schreiber: 13 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Irene Murua: 13 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emma Trawally Porta: 9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Myonna Hooper: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amaya Burch: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Imani McNeal: 6.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
