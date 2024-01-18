The Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) play the Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Wright State Game Information

Green Bay Players to Watch

Noah Reynolds: 18.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Elijah Jones: 8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Marcus Hall: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Rich Byhre: 5.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Foster Wonders: 7.6 PTS, 2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wright State Players to Watch

Tanner Holden: 16.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Calvin: 20 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

20 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Noel: 13.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK AJ Braun: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Alex Huibregste: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Green Bay vs. Wright State Stat Comparison

Wright State Rank Wright State AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank 33rd 83.4 Points Scored 66.3 331st 336th 79 Points Allowed 65.4 57th 257th 34.7 Rebounds 33.4 317th 269th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 6.9 331st 290th 6.2 3pt Made 8.1 125th 104th 15 Assists 11.9 294th 176th 11.7 Turnovers 11.9 196th

