Milwaukee vs. Oakland January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Horizon schedule includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-7) versus the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8) at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Milwaukee vs. Oakland Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Milwaukee Games
- January 5 at Wright State
- January 13 at home vs Youngstown State
- January 7 at Northern Kentucky
- January 11 at home vs Robert Morris
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Kendall Nead: 18 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kamy Peppler: 11.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jada Donaldson: 6.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anna Lutz: 9.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Angie Cera: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oakland Players to Watch
- Brooke Daniels: 12.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Linda van Schaik: 10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Maddy Skorupski: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alexis Johnson: 9.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Markyia McCormick: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.