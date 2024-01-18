Thursday's Horizon schedule includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-7) versus the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8) at 7:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Game Information

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kendall Nead: 18 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

18 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kamy Peppler: 11.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jada Donaldson: 6.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Anna Lutz: 9.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Angie Cera: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oakland Players to Watch

Brooke Daniels: 12.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Linda van Schaik: 10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Maddy Skorupski: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Alexis Johnson: 9.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Markyia McCormick: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

