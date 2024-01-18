Thursday's America East schedule includes the NJIT Highlanders (4-8, 0-0 America East) facing the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-5, 0-0 America East) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

NJIT vs. New Hampshire Game Information

NJIT Players to Watch

Mekhi Gray: 10.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

NJIT vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NJIT Rank NJIT AVG New Hampshire AVG New Hampshire Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 66.4 314th 259th 72.7 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd 227th 34.1 Rebounds 35.7 119th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd 274th 6.5 3pt Made 8.3 74th 319th 11.2 Assists 11.7 289th 40th 10.4 Turnovers 9.4 11th

