Thursday's America East schedule includes the NJIT Highlanders (4-8, 0-0 America East) facing the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-5, 0-0 America East) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

NJIT vs. New Hampshire Game Information

NJIT Players to Watch

  • Mekhi Gray: 10.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Adam Hess: 12.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Elijah Buchanan: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tariq Francis: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sebastian Robinson: 9.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

  • Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ahmad Robinson: 15.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaxson Baker: 10.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Trey Woodyard: 7.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Naim Miller: 9.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

NJIT vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NJIT Rank NJIT AVG New Hampshire AVG New Hampshire Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 66.4 314th
259th 72.7 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd
227th 34.1 Rebounds 35.7 119th
272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd
274th 6.5 3pt Made 8.3 74th
319th 11.2 Assists 11.7 289th
40th 10.4 Turnovers 9.4 11th

