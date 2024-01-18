NJIT vs. New Hampshire January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's America East schedule includes the NJIT Highlanders (4-8, 0-0 America East) facing the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-5, 0-0 America East) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
NJIT vs. New Hampshire Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
NJIT Players to Watch
- Mekhi Gray: 10.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Adam Hess: 12.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elijah Buchanan: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tariq Francis: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sebastian Robinson: 9.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmad Robinson: 15.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxson Baker: 10.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Trey Woodyard: 7.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Naim Miller: 9.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
NJIT vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|NJIT Rank
|NJIT AVG
|New Hampshire AVG
|New Hampshire Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|66.4
|314th
|259th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|82nd
|227th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|35.7
|119th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|133rd
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|9.4
|11th
