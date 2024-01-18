Pacific vs. Santa Clara January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WCC schedule includes the Pacific Tigers (6-10, 0-1 WCC) facing the Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC) at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Pacific vs. Santa Clara Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: WCC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pacific Players to Watch
- Moe Odum: 9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Williams: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cam Denson: 8.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lesown Hallums: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Adama Bal: 15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyeree Bryan: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Christoph Tilly: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pacific vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison
|Pacific Rank
|Pacific AVG
|Santa Clara AVG
|Santa Clara Rank
|331st
|66.3
|Points Scored
|76.6
|144th
|273rd
|74.9
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|182nd
|362nd
|28.4
|Rebounds
|39.1
|78th
|359th
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|99th
|224th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.4
|97th
|112th
|14.7
|Assists
|14.9
|107th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|13.1
|292nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.