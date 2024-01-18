Thursday's WCC schedule includes the Pacific Tigers (6-10, 0-1 WCC) facing the Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC) at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network.

Pacific vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Pacific Players to Watch

  • Moe Odum: 9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Williams: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cam Denson: 8.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lesown Hallums: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Adama Bal: 15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Carlos Marshall Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Johnny O'Neil: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tyeree Bryan: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Christoph Tilly: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Pacific vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison

Pacific Rank Pacific AVG Santa Clara AVG Santa Clara Rank
331st 66.3 Points Scored 76.6 144th
273rd 74.9 Points Allowed 71.4 182nd
362nd 28.4 Rebounds 39.1 78th
359th 5.6 Off. Rebounds 10.1 99th
224th 7.1 3pt Made 8.4 97th
112th 14.7 Assists 14.9 107th
283rd 12.9 Turnovers 13.1 292nd

