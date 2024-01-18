Thursday's WCC schedule includes the Pacific Tigers (6-10, 0-1 WCC) facing the Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC) at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network.

Pacific vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Pacific Players to Watch

Moe Odum: 9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Williams: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cam Denson: 8.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lesown Hallums: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Adama Bal: 15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Carlos Marshall Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyeree Bryan: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Christoph Tilly: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Pacific vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison

Pacific Rank Pacific AVG Santa Clara AVG Santa Clara Rank 331st 66.3 Points Scored 76.6 144th 273rd 74.9 Points Allowed 71.4 182nd 362nd 28.4 Rebounds 39.1 78th 359th 5.6 Off. Rebounds 10.1 99th 224th 7.1 3pt Made 8.4 97th 112th 14.7 Assists 14.9 107th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 13.1 292nd

