The Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-1 WCC) face the Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 WCC) in a matchup of WCC teams at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Pepperdine Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Michael Ajayi: 17.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Houston Mallette: 16.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Moore: 8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ethan Anderson: 6.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Pitre: 4.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Anton Watson: 14.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Graham Ike: 14.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Hickman: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Braden Huff: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison

Pepperdine Rank Pepperdine AVG Gonzaga AVG Gonzaga Rank 265th 71.4 Points Scored 83.7 28th 171st 71.2 Points Allowed 67.8 105th 229th 35.5 Rebounds 42.7 13th 112th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 11.8 26th 272nd 6.5 3pt Made 6.4 275th 164th 13.8 Assists 15.8 65th 204th 12.0 Turnovers 11.6 163rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.