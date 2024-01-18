Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-1 WCC) face the Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 WCC) in a matchup of WCC teams at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Michael Ajayi: 17.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 16.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Moore: 8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ethan Anderson: 6.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Pitre: 4.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Anton Watson: 14.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Graham Ike: 14.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Hickman: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Braden Huff: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison
|Pepperdine Rank
|Pepperdine AVG
|Gonzaga AVG
|Gonzaga Rank
|265th
|71.4
|Points Scored
|83.7
|28th
|171st
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|105th
|229th
|35.5
|Rebounds
|42.7
|13th
|112th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.8
|26th
|272nd
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.4
|275th
|164th
|13.8
|Assists
|15.8
|65th
|204th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|11.6
|163rd
