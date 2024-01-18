San Francisco vs. Loyola Marymount January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (12-4, 1-0 WCC) play the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-8, 0-1 WCC) in a clash of WCC squads at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on CBS Sports Network.
San Francisco vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Jonathan Mogbo: 14.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ndewedo Newbury: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Malik Thomas: 10.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
- Dominick Harris: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Merkviladze: 10.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Will Johnston: 9.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Justin Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keli Leaupepe: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
San Francisco vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison
|San Francisco Rank
|San Francisco AVG
|Loyola Marymount AVG
|Loyola Marymount Rank
|105th
|78.1
|Points Scored
|73.5
|212th
|9th
|61.1
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|136th
|252nd
|34.8
|Rebounds
|36.7
|176th
|112th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|127th
|75th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|8.3
|108th
|54th
|16.1
|Assists
|11.9
|294th
|241st
|12.4
|Turnovers
|10.8
|99th
