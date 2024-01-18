The San Francisco Dons (12-4, 1-0 WCC) play the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-8, 0-1 WCC) in a clash of WCC squads at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on CBS Sports Network.

San Francisco vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

San Francisco Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Mogbo: 14.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Marcus Williams: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mike Sharavjamts: 9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ndewedo Newbury: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Malik Thomas: 10.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

  • Dominick Harris: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Merkviladze: 10.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Will Johnston: 9.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Justin Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keli Leaupepe: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

San Francisco vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Loyola Marymount AVG Loyola Marymount Rank
105th 78.1 Points Scored 73.5 212th
9th 61.1 Points Allowed 69.5 136th
252nd 34.8 Rebounds 36.7 176th
112th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.7 127th
75th 8.7 3pt Made 8.3 108th
54th 16.1 Assists 11.9 294th
241st 12.4 Turnovers 10.8 99th

