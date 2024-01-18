The San Francisco Dons (12-4, 1-0 WCC) play the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-8, 0-1 WCC) in a clash of WCC squads at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on CBS Sports Network.

San Francisco vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

San Francisco Players to Watch

Jonathan Mogbo: 14.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Marcus Williams: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Ndewedo Newbury: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Malik Thomas: 10.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Dominick Harris: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Merkviladze: 10.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Will Johnston: 9.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Justin Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Keli Leaupepe: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

San Francisco vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Loyola Marymount AVG Loyola Marymount Rank 105th 78.1 Points Scored 73.5 212th 9th 61.1 Points Allowed 69.5 136th 252nd 34.8 Rebounds 36.7 176th 112th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.7 127th 75th 8.7 3pt Made 8.3 108th 54th 16.1 Assists 11.9 294th 241st 12.4 Turnovers 10.8 99th

