Thursday's WAC schedule includes the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-9, 0-3 WAC) playing the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-8, 2-1 WAC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Southern Utah vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Braden Housley: 13.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Dominique Ford: 15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Parsa Fallah: 14.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Prophet Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Zion Young: 12.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Tech Players to Watch

Tanner Christensen: 12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK Beon Riley: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Noa Gonsalves: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylen Searles: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Aric Demings: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Utah vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

Southern Utah Rank Southern Utah AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank 115th 77.8 Points Scored 70.1 283rd 330th 78.6 Points Allowed 75.9 290th 292nd 34.0 Rebounds 34.6 261st 139th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.6 295th 233rd 7.0 3pt Made 7.1 224th 320th 11.4 Assists 12.6 243rd 61st 10.4 Turnovers 14.4 342nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.