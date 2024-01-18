Southern Utah vs. Utah Tech January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WAC schedule includes the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-9, 0-3 WAC) playing the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-8, 2-1 WAC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Utah vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Utah Players to Watch
- Braden Housley: 13.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dominique Ford: 15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Parsa Fallah: 14.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Prophet Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zion Young: 12.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Utah Tech Players to Watch
- Tanner Christensen: 12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Beon Riley: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noa Gonsalves: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylen Searles: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aric Demings: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Southern Utah vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison
|Southern Utah Rank
|Southern Utah AVG
|Utah Tech AVG
|Utah Tech Rank
|115th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|70.1
|283rd
|330th
|78.6
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|290th
|292nd
|34.0
|Rebounds
|34.6
|261st
|139th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|295th
|233rd
|7.0
|3pt Made
|7.1
|224th
|320th
|11.4
|Assists
|12.6
|243rd
|61st
|10.4
|Turnovers
|14.4
|342nd
