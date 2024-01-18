Stanford vs. Washington State January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (10-4, 1-2 Pac-12) face a fellow Pac-12 team, the Stanford Cardinal (7-6, 2-1 Pac-12), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Maples Pavilion. The game will tip off at 11:00 PM ET and you can watch via Pac-12 Network.
Stanford vs. Washington State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Stanford Players to Watch
- Maxime Raynaud: 13.9 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 6.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Jones: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Washington State Players to Watch
- Isaac Jones: 14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Myles Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Andrej Jakimovski: 10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Oscar Cluff: 9.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kymany Houinsou: 5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
Stanford vs. Washington State Stat Comparison
|Stanford Rank
|Stanford AVG
|Washington State AVG
|Washington State Rank
|100th
|78.2
|Points Scored
|74.4
|195th
|241st
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|64.2
|36th
|211th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|39.3
|72nd
|347th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|70th
|53rd
|9.2
|3pt Made
|6.2
|290th
|25th
|17.5
|Assists
|13.1
|212th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|10.4
|61st
