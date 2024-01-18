The Washington State Cougars (10-4, 1-2 Pac-12) face a fellow Pac-12 team, the Stanford Cardinal (7-6, 2-1 Pac-12), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Maples Pavilion. The game will tip off at 11:00 PM ET and you can watch via Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Stanford vs. Washington State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Stanford Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stanford Players to Watch

Maxime Raynaud: 13.9 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.9 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Jared Bynum: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 6.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 6.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Jones: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Angel: 12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Washington State Players to Watch

Isaac Jones: 14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Myles Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Andrej Jakimovski: 10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Oscar Cluff: 9.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Kymany Houinsou: 5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stanford vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Washington State AVG Washington State Rank 100th 78.2 Points Scored 74.4 195th 241st 73.6 Points Allowed 64.2 36th 211th 35.9 Rebounds 39.3 72nd 347th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 10.5 70th 53rd 9.2 3pt Made 6.2 290th 25th 17.5 Assists 13.1 212th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 10.4 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.