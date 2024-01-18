UC Irvine vs. UCSD January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West) face the UCSD Tritons (8-6, 2-0 Big West) in a clash of Big West squads at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
UC Irvine vs. UCSD Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Justin Hohn: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Devin Tillis: 10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Derin Saran: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Henry: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Pierre Crockrell II: 6.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
UCSD Players to Watch
- Bryce Pope: 17.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hayden Gray: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Francis Nwaokorie: 12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- J'Raan Brooks: 4.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
UC Irvine vs. UCSD Stat Comparison
|UC Irvine Rank
|UC Irvine AVG
|UCSD AVG
|UCSD Rank
|95th
|78.3
|Points Scored
|76.6
|144th
|101st
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|112th
|129th
|37.7
|Rebounds
|34.9
|248th
|204th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|247th
|275th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|8.9
|66th
|31st
|17.1
|Assists
|13.4
|192nd
|152nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|9.4
|25th
