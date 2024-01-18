The UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West) face the UCSD Tritons (8-6, 2-0 Big West) in a clash of Big West squads at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

UC Irvine vs. UCSD Game Information

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Justin Hohn: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Devin Tillis: 10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Derin Saran: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Andre Henry: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Pierre Crockrell II: 6.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

UCSD Players to Watch

Bryce Pope: 17.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Hayden Gray: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Francis Nwaokorie: 12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK J'Raan Brooks: 4.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

UC Irvine vs. UCSD Stat Comparison

UC Irvine Rank UC Irvine AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank 95th 78.3 Points Scored 76.6 144th 101st 67.3 Points Allowed 68.1 112th 129th 37.7 Rebounds 34.9 248th 204th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.4 247th 275th 6.4 3pt Made 8.9 66th 31st 17.1 Assists 13.4 192nd 152nd 11.5 Turnovers 9.4 25th

