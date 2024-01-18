Weber State vs. Eastern Washington January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big Sky slate includes the Weber State Wildcats (10-4, 2-0 Big Sky) facing the Eastern Washington Eagles (7-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Weber State vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Weber State Players to Watch
- Dillon Jones: 18.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blaise Threatt: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Steven Verplancken Jr.: 11.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dyson Koehler: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Tew: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Cedric Coward: 13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- LeJuan Watts: 9.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dane Erikstrup: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ethan Price: 10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Casey Jones: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Weber State vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison
|Weber State Rank
|Weber State AVG
|Eastern Washington AVG
|Eastern Washington Rank
|154th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|78.2
|100th
|7th
|60.7
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|218th
|261st
|34.6
|Rebounds
|33.6
|307th
|347th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|312th
|81st
|8.6
|3pt Made
|9.9
|18th
|174th
|13.6
|Assists
|18.3
|14th
|17th
|9.1
|Turnovers
|13.4
|306th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.