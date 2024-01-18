Thursday's Big Sky slate includes the Weber State Wildcats (10-4, 2-0 Big Sky) facing the Eastern Washington Eagles (7-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Weber State vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Weber State Players to Watch

Dillon Jones: 18.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Blaise Threatt: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Steven Verplancken Jr.: 11.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Dyson Koehler: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Tew: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Cedric Coward: 13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK LeJuan Watts: 9.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Dane Erikstrup: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Ethan Price: 10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Casey Jones: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Weber State vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

Weber State Rank Weber State AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank 154th 76.4 Points Scored 78.2 100th 7th 60.7 Points Allowed 72.5 218th 261st 34.6 Rebounds 33.6 307th 347th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 7.3 312th 81st 8.6 3pt Made 9.9 18th 174th 13.6 Assists 18.3 14th 17th 9.1 Turnovers 13.4 306th

