Wisconsin vs. Indiana January 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten squad, the Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Kohl Center. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.
Wisconsin vs. Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Steven Crowl: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- AJ Storr: 15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- John Blackwell: 9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Indiana Players to Watch
- Kel'el Ware: 15.3 PTS, 9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Malik Reneau: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 10.9 PTS, 2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mackenzie Mgbako: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anthony Walker: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Wisconsin vs. Indiana Stat Comparison
|Wisconsin Rank
|Wisconsin AVG
|Indiana AVG
|Indiana Rank
|190th
|74.8
|Points Scored
|75.9
|164th
|61st
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|74.3
|261st
|252nd
|34.8
|Rebounds
|35.9
|211th
|113th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|294th
|299th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|4.9
|350th
|308th
|11.7
|Assists
|15.4
|79th
|29th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|12.4
|242nd
