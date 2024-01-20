Bucks vs. Pistons January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Pistons (3-32) are home in Central Division play versus the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these teams this year.
Bucks vs. Pistons Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, BSWI
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo provides 31.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game for the Bucks.
- On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gets the Bucks 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Brook Lopez gets the Bucks 12.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (second in NBA).
- Bobby Portis is averaging 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is draining 50.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.
- Khris Middleton gets the Bucks 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham posts 23.4 points, 7.4 assists and 4.1 boards per contest.
- Ausar Thompson puts up 8.7 points, 6.9 boards and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- Jaden Ivey averages 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field and 34.3% from downtown with 1.2 made treys per contest.
- Jalen Duren posts 13.2 points, 11.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 65.3% from the field.
- Killian Hayes averages 8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 boards.
Bucks vs. Pistons Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Bucks
|111.4
|Points Avg.
|124.3
|122.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.5
|46.8%
|Field Goal %
|50%
|34.3%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
