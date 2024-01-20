The Detroit Pistons (3-32) are home in Central Division play versus the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these teams this year.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, January 20

Saturday, January 20 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, BSWI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bucks Games

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo provides 31.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game for the Bucks.

On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gets the Bucks 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez gets the Bucks 12.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Bobby Portis is averaging 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is draining 50.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

Khris Middleton gets the Bucks 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham posts 23.4 points, 7.4 assists and 4.1 boards per contest.

Ausar Thompson puts up 8.7 points, 6.9 boards and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Jaden Ivey averages 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field and 34.3% from downtown with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Jalen Duren posts 13.2 points, 11.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 65.3% from the field.

Killian Hayes averages 8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pistons Bucks 111.4 Points Avg. 124.3 122.3 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 46.8% Field Goal % 50% 34.3% Three Point % 37.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.