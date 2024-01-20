Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-7, 1-3 WAC) against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-10, 0-4 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cal Baptist vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Dominique Daniels Jr.: 17.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Hunter Goodrick: 8.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Brantly Stevenson: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Dominique Ford: 15.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Braden Housley: 13.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Parsa Fallah: 14.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Prophet Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Zion Young: 13.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Baptist vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG Southern Utah AVG Southern Utah Rank 322nd 67.5 Points Scored 76.7 140th 34th 64.3 Points Allowed 78.7 337th 100th 38.3 Rebounds 34.0 286th 74th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 131st 270th 6.5 3pt Made 6.9 235th 342nd 10.3 Assists 11.6 309th 123rd 11.1 Turnovers 10.4 68th

