Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-7, 1-3 WAC) against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-10, 0-4 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cal Baptist vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

  • Dominique Daniels Jr.: 17.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hunter Goodrick: 8.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brantly Stevenson: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Southern Utah Players to Watch

  • Dominique Ford: 15.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Braden Housley: 13.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Parsa Fallah: 14.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Prophet Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Zion Young: 13.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Baptist vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG Southern Utah AVG Southern Utah Rank
322nd 67.5 Points Scored 76.7 140th
34th 64.3 Points Allowed 78.7 337th
100th 38.3 Rebounds 34.0 286th
74th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 131st
270th 6.5 3pt Made 6.9 235th
342nd 10.3 Assists 11.6 309th
123rd 11.1 Turnovers 10.4 68th

