Cal Baptist vs. Southern Utah January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-7, 1-3 WAC) against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-10, 0-4 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cal Baptist vs. Southern Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Dominique Daniels Jr.: 17.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hunter Goodrick: 8.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brantly Stevenson: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Southern Utah Players to Watch
- Dominique Ford: 15.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Braden Housley: 13.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Parsa Fallah: 14.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Prophet Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zion Young: 13.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cal Baptist vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison
|Cal Baptist Rank
|Cal Baptist AVG
|Southern Utah AVG
|Southern Utah Rank
|322nd
|67.5
|Points Scored
|76.7
|140th
|34th
|64.3
|Points Allowed
|78.7
|337th
|100th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|34.0
|286th
|74th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|131st
|270th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.9
|235th
|342nd
|10.3
|Assists
|11.6
|309th
|123rd
|11.1
|Turnovers
|10.4
|68th
