Cal vs. Washington State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The California Golden Bears (5-10, 1-3 Pac-12) play the Washington State Cougars (10-5, 1-3 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on Pac-12 Network.
Cal vs. Washington State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Cal Players to Watch
- Fardaws Aimaq: 15.5 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 20.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keonte Kennedy: 10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grant Newell: 5.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Washington State Players to Watch
- Isaac Jones: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Myles Rice: 14.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrej Jakimovski: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Oscar Cluff: 8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kymany Houinsou: 5.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
Cal vs. Washington State Stat Comparison
|Cal Rank
|Cal AVG
|Washington State AVG
|Washington State Rank
|176th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|75.0
|180th
|299th
|76.3
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|66th
|133rd
|37.5
|Rebounds
|38.3
|100th
|119th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|87th
|58th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|6.4
|277th
|256th
|12.5
|Assists
|13.0
|222nd
|255th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.3
|62nd
