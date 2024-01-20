The California Golden Bears (5-10, 1-3 Pac-12) play the Washington State Cougars (10-5, 1-3 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. Washington State Game Information

Cal Players to Watch

Fardaws Aimaq: 15.5 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.5 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaylon Tyson: 20.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

20.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jalen Cole: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Keonte Kennedy: 10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Grant Newell: 5.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

Isaac Jones: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Myles Rice: 14.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrej Jakimovski: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Oscar Cluff: 8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Kymany Houinsou: 5.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Cal vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

Cal Rank Cal AVG Washington State AVG Washington State Rank 176th 75.1 Points Scored 75.0 180th 299th 76.3 Points Allowed 65.9 66th 133rd 37.5 Rebounds 38.3 100th 119th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 87th 58th 8.9 3pt Made 6.4 277th 256th 12.5 Assists 13.0 222nd 255th 12.5 Turnovers 10.3 62nd

