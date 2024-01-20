Saturday's MEAC schedule includes the Coppin State Eagles (1-14, 0-1 MEAC) versus the Morgan State Bears (4-13, 0-1 MEAC), at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coppin State vs. Morgan State Game Information

Coppin State Players to Watch

Justin Winston: 14.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Morgan State Players to Watch

Kameron Hobbs: 10.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Coppin State vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison

Coppin State Rank Coppin State AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank 361st 54.3 Points Scored 71.5 266th 204th 72.1 Points Allowed 78.6 336th 361st 29.1 Rebounds 37.1 154th 308th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 9.5 145th 359th 4.1 3pt Made 5.5 332nd 362nd 7.9 Assists 12.5 255th 355th 15.3 Turnovers 14.3 338th

