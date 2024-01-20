Coppin State vs. Morgan State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MEAC schedule includes the Coppin State Eagles (1-14, 0-1 MEAC) versus the Morgan State Bears (4-13, 0-1 MEAC), at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Coppin State vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Justin Winston: 14.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Greg Spurlock: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Camaren Sparrrow: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Toto Fagbenle: 4.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Aa'Reyon Jones: 2.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Kameron Hobbs: 10.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Wynston Tabbs: 14.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will Thomas: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ahmarie Simpkins: 8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Christian Oliver: 7.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Coppin State vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison
|Coppin State Rank
|Coppin State AVG
|Morgan State AVG
|Morgan State Rank
|361st
|54.3
|Points Scored
|71.5
|266th
|204th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|78.6
|336th
|361st
|29.1
|Rebounds
|37.1
|154th
|308th
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|145th
|359th
|4.1
|3pt Made
|5.5
|332nd
|362nd
|7.9
|Assists
|12.5
|255th
|355th
|15.3
|Turnovers
|14.3
|338th
