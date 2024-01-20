The Cal Poly Mustangs (4-12, 0-4 Big West) meet a fellow Big West team, the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-9, 0-3 Big West), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Icardo Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

CSU Bakersfield vs. Cal Poly Game Information

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Kaleb Higgins: 16.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Modestas Kancleris: 6.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Marvin McGhee: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Fidelis Okereke: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Kobe Sanders: 18.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Quentin Jones: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Jarred Hyder: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Joel Armotrading: 4.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

4.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Paul Bizimana: 5.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

CSU Bakersfield vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison

CSU Bakersfield Rank CSU Bakersfield AVG Cal Poly AVG Cal Poly Rank 296th 69.4 Points Scored 64.6 346th 169th 71.2 Points Allowed 73.0 226th 291st 33.9 Rebounds 32.0 344th 87th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 7.3 313th 353rd 4.5 3pt Made 5.3 338th 341st 10.4 Assists 9.2 359th 68th 10.4 Turnovers 12.1 214th

