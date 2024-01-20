CSU Bakersfield vs. Cal Poly January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Cal Poly Mustangs (4-12, 0-4 Big West) meet a fellow Big West team, the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-9, 0-3 Big West), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Icardo Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
CSU Bakersfield vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other CSU Bakersfield Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Kaleb Higgins: 16.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Modestas Kancleris: 6.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marvin McGhee: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Fidelis Okereke: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Kobe Sanders: 18.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Quentin Jones: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jarred Hyder: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joel Armotrading: 4.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Paul Bizimana: 5.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
CSU Bakersfield vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison
|CSU Bakersfield Rank
|CSU Bakersfield AVG
|Cal Poly AVG
|Cal Poly Rank
|296th
|69.4
|Points Scored
|64.6
|346th
|169th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|73.0
|226th
|291st
|33.9
|Rebounds
|32.0
|344th
|87th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|313th
|353rd
|4.5
|3pt Made
|5.3
|338th
|341st
|10.4
|Assists
|9.2
|359th
|68th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|12.1
|214th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.