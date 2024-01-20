The Delaware State Hornets (8-9, 1-0 MEAC) play the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9, 1-0 MEAC) in a matchup of MEAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Delaware State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Delaware State Players to Watch

Martez Robinson: 17.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jevin Muniz: 13.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Deywilk Tavarez: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Wesley Oba: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Alston Andrews: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

Troy Hupstead: 12.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Devon Ellis: 10.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Chace Davis: 9.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Dionte Johnson: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Damani Claxton: 3.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Delaware State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison

Delaware State Rank Delaware State AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank 264th 71.6 Points Scored 66.0 336th 236th 73.4 Points Allowed 74.7 267th 222nd 35.4 Rebounds 34.1 277th 101st 10.0 Off. Rebounds 9.8 119th 355th 4.4 3pt Made 6.8 249th 231st 12.8 Assists 11.9 293rd 336th 14.2 Turnovers 12.2 229th

