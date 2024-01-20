Delaware State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware State Hornets (8-9, 1-0 MEAC) play the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9, 1-0 MEAC) in a matchup of MEAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Delaware State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Delaware State Players to Watch
- Martez Robinson: 17.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jevin Muniz: 13.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deywilk Tavarez: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Wesley Oba: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alston Andrews: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch
- Troy Hupstead: 12.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Devon Ellis: 10.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chace Davis: 9.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dionte Johnson: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damani Claxton: 3.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Delaware State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison
|Delaware State Rank
|Delaware State AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
|264th
|71.6
|Points Scored
|66.0
|336th
|236th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|267th
|222nd
|35.4
|Rebounds
|34.1
|277th
|101st
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|119th
|355th
|4.4
|3pt Made
|6.8
|249th
|231st
|12.8
|Assists
|11.9
|293rd
|336th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|12.2
|229th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.