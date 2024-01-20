The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (9-6, 1-1 CAA) play a fellow CAA squad, the Drexel Dragons (10-6, 3-0 CAA), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and is available via FloHoops.

Drexel vs. Delaware Game Information

Drexel Players to Watch

Amari Williams: 11.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Justin Moore: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke House: 8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Garfield Turner: 6.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

Jyare Davis: 18.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Christian Ray: 9.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Jalun Trent: 11.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 11.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Niels Lane: 8.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Drexel vs. Delaware Stat Comparison

Drexel Rank Drexel AVG Delaware AVG Delaware Rank 224th 73.2 Points Scored 77.0 126th 20th 63.1 Points Allowed 70.5 154th 24th 41.2 Rebounds 35.8 213th 53rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd 297th 6.1 3pt Made 7.3 205th 269th 12.3 Assists 15.4 75th 145th 11.4 Turnovers 10.2 58th

