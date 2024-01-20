Drexel vs. Delaware January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (9-6, 1-1 CAA) play a fellow CAA squad, the Drexel Dragons (10-6, 3-0 CAA), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and is available via FloHoops.
Drexel vs. Delaware Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Drexel Players to Watch
- Amari Williams: 11.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Justin Moore: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke House: 8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Garfield Turner: 6.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Delaware Players to Watch
- Jyare Davis: 18.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Christian Ray: 9.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 11.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 11.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Niels Lane: 8.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Drexel vs. Delaware Stat Comparison
|Drexel Rank
|Drexel AVG
|Delaware AVG
|Delaware Rank
|224th
|73.2
|Points Scored
|77.0
|126th
|20th
|63.1
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|154th
|24th
|41.2
|Rebounds
|35.8
|213th
|53rd
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|282nd
|297th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|269th
|12.3
|Assists
|15.4
|75th
|145th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.2
|58th
