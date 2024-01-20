The Bucknell Bison (4-11, 1-1 Patriot League) play a fellow Patriot League team, the Lafayette Leopards (3-12, 2-0 Patriot League), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Kirby Sports Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Lafayette vs. Bucknell Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lafayette Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lafayette Players to Watch

Justin Vander Baan: 9.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.5 BLK Kyle Jenkins: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Eric Sondberg: 9.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Mark Butler: 6.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Devin Hines: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bucknell Players to Watch

Jack Forrest: 15.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Noah Williamson: 10.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Josh Bascoe: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Ruot Bijiek: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Elvin Edmonds IV: 10.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lafayette vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison

Lafayette Rank Lafayette AVG Bucknell AVG Bucknell Rank 360th 58.5 Points Scored 62.5 354th 118th 68.5 Points Allowed 70.9 162nd 304th 33.5 Rebounds 29.7 359th 291st 7.7 Off. Rebounds 6.2 352nd 288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.7 162nd 244th 12.6 Assists 11.9 293rd 239th 12.3 Turnovers 11.8 185th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.