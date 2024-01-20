The Bucknell Bison (4-11, 1-1 Patriot League) play a fellow Patriot League team, the Lafayette Leopards (3-12, 2-0 Patriot League), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Kirby Sports Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Lafayette vs. Bucknell Game Information

Lafayette Players to Watch

  • Justin Vander Baan: 9.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Kyle Jenkins: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eric Sondberg: 9.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mark Butler: 6.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Devin Hines: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bucknell Players to Watch

  • Jack Forrest: 15.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Noah Williamson: 10.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Josh Bascoe: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ruot Bijiek: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Elvin Edmonds IV: 10.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Lafayette vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison

Lafayette Rank Lafayette AVG Bucknell AVG Bucknell Rank
360th 58.5 Points Scored 62.5 354th
118th 68.5 Points Allowed 70.9 162nd
304th 33.5 Rebounds 29.7 359th
291st 7.7 Off. Rebounds 6.2 352nd
288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.7 162nd
244th 12.6 Assists 11.9 293rd
239th 12.3 Turnovers 11.8 185th

