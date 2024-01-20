Lafayette vs. Bucknell January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Bucknell Bison (4-11, 1-1 Patriot League) play a fellow Patriot League team, the Lafayette Leopards (3-12, 2-0 Patriot League), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Kirby Sports Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Lafayette vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Justin Vander Baan: 9.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Kyle Jenkins: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eric Sondberg: 9.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mark Butler: 6.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devin Hines: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Jack Forrest: 15.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Noah Williamson: 10.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Bascoe: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ruot Bijiek: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Elvin Edmonds IV: 10.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Lafayette vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison
|Lafayette Rank
|Lafayette AVG
|Bucknell AVG
|Bucknell Rank
|360th
|58.5
|Points Scored
|62.5
|354th
|118th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|162nd
|304th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|29.7
|359th
|291st
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|352nd
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.7
|162nd
|244th
|12.6
|Assists
|11.9
|293rd
|239th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11.8
|185th
