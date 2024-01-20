Lehigh vs. American January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Patriot League schedule includes the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-9, 1-1 Patriot League) against the American Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League), at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lehigh vs. American Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Keith Higgins Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 14.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bube Momah: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dominic Parolin: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalin Sinclair: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
American Players to Watch
- Matt Rogers: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elijah Stephens: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lorenzo Donadio: 9.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lincoln Ball: 4.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Geoff Sprouse: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Lehigh vs. American Stat Comparison
|Lehigh Rank
|Lehigh AVG
|American AVG
|American Rank
|190th
|74.5
|Points Scored
|73.6
|212th
|249th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|249th
|208th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|34.0
|286th
|317th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|215th
|205th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|10.0
|17th
|191st
|13.4
|Assists
|15.6
|67th
|214th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|9.9
|43rd
