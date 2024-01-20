Saturday's Patriot League schedule includes the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-9, 1-1 Patriot League) against the American Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League), at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lehigh vs. American Game Information

Lehigh Players to Watch

Keith Higgins Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

American Players to Watch

Matt Rogers: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Lehigh vs. American Stat Comparison

Lehigh Rank Lehigh AVG American AVG American Rank 190th 74.5 Points Scored 73.6 212th 249th 73.8 Points Allowed 73.8 249th 208th 35.9 Rebounds 34.0 286th 317th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8.7 215th 205th 7.3 3pt Made 10.0 17th 191st 13.4 Assists 15.6 67th 214th 12.1 Turnovers 9.9 43rd

