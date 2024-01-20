The Detroit Mercy Titans (10-5) face the Milwaukee Panthers (7-9) in a clash of Horizon teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kendall Nead: 17.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kamy Peppler: 11 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Anna Lutz: 9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jada Donaldson: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jorey Buwalda: 7.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Irene Murua: 13 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

13 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Emma Trawally Porta: 9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Myonna Hooper: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Amaya Burch: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Imani McNeal: 6.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

