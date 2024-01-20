The Montana State Bobcats (6-9, 1-1 Big Sky) play the Montana Grizzlies (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky squads at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Montana State vs. Montana Game Information

Montana State Players to Watch

  • Robert Ford III: 13.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brian Goracke: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brandon Walker: 12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Patterson: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Eddie Turner III: 8.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Montana Players to Watch

  • Aanen Moody: 15.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dischon Thomas: 10.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Laolu Oke: 7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Brandon Whitney: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Money Williams: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Montana State vs. Montana Stat Comparison

Montana State Rank Montana State AVG Montana AVG Montana Rank
242nd 72.5 Points Scored 77.0 126th
267th 74.7 Points Allowed 71.4 176th
356th 30.3 Rebounds 36.3 189th
358th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 272nd
41st 9.3 3pt Made 6.7 258th
214th 13.1 Assists 15.3 83rd
137th 11.3 Turnovers 10.0 50th

