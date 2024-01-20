The Montana State Bobcats (6-9, 1-1 Big Sky) play the Montana Grizzlies (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky squads at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Montana State vs. Montana Game Information

Montana State Players to Watch

Robert Ford III: 13.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Brian Goracke: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Brandon Walker: 12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Patterson: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Eddie Turner III: 8.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Montana Players to Watch

Aanen Moody: 15.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dischon Thomas: 10.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Laolu Oke: 7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandon Whitney: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Money Williams: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Montana State vs. Montana Stat Comparison

Montana State Rank Montana State AVG Montana AVG Montana Rank 242nd 72.5 Points Scored 77.0 126th 267th 74.7 Points Allowed 71.4 176th 356th 30.3 Rebounds 36.3 189th 358th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 272nd 41st 9.3 3pt Made 6.7 258th 214th 13.1 Assists 15.3 83rd 137th 11.3 Turnovers 10.0 50th

