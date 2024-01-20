Montana State vs. Montana January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Montana State Bobcats (6-9, 1-1 Big Sky) play the Montana Grizzlies (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky squads at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Montana State vs. Montana Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Montana State Players to Watch
- Robert Ford III: 13.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brian Goracke: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brandon Walker: 12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Patterson: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eddie Turner III: 8.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Montana Players to Watch
- Aanen Moody: 15.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dischon Thomas: 10.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Laolu Oke: 7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Whitney: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Money Williams: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Montana State vs. Montana Stat Comparison
|Montana State Rank
|Montana State AVG
|Montana AVG
|Montana Rank
|242nd
|72.5
|Points Scored
|77.0
|126th
|267th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|176th
|356th
|30.3
|Rebounds
|36.3
|189th
|358th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|272nd
|41st
|9.3
|3pt Made
|6.7
|258th
|214th
|13.1
|Assists
|15.3
|83rd
|137th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.0
|50th
