Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WCC schedule includes the Pepperdine Waves (7-10, 0-2 WCC) meeting the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-9, 0-2 WCC) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Michael Ajayi: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 16.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malik Moore: 8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ethan Anderson: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Pitre: 4.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
- Dominick Harris: 13.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Merkviladze: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Will Johnston: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Justin Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keli Leaupepe: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison
|Pepperdine Rank
|Pepperdine AVG
|Loyola Marymount AVG
|Loyola Marymount Rank
|268th
|71.4
|Points Scored
|72.9
|232nd
|185th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|135th
|223rd
|35.4
|Rebounds
|36.3
|189th
|131st
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|147th
|270th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.1
|126th
|178th
|13.6
|Assists
|11.8
|301st
|198th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|10.9
|107th
