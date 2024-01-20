Saturday's WCC schedule includes the Pepperdine Waves (7-10, 0-2 WCC) meeting the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-9, 0-2 WCC) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Pepperdine Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Michael Ajayi: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Houston Mallette: 16.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Malik Moore: 8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ethan Anderson: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Pitre: 4.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Dominick Harris: 13.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Merkviladze: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Will Johnston: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Justin Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Keli Leaupepe: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison

Pepperdine Rank Pepperdine AVG Loyola Marymount AVG Loyola Marymount Rank 268th 71.4 Points Scored 72.9 232nd 185th 71.6 Points Allowed 69.4 135th 223rd 35.4 Rebounds 36.3 189th 131st 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.5 147th 270th 6.5 3pt Made 8.1 126th 178th 13.6 Assists 11.8 301st 198th 11.9 Turnovers 10.9 107th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.