The Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 WCC) meet a fellow WCC opponent, the San Diego Toreros (10-7, 0-2 WCC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and is available via WCC Network.

San Diego vs. Gonzaga Game Information

San Diego Players to Watch

  • Wayne McKinney III: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Deuce Turner: 15.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • PJ Hayes: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Anton Watson: 13.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Graham Ike: 15.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ryan Nembhard: 12.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nolan Hickman: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Braden Huff: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

San Diego vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG Gonzaga AVG Gonzaga Rank
234th 72.8 Points Scored 84.9 18th
255th 74.1 Points Allowed 68.2 111th
139th 37.4 Rebounds 42.5 13th
208th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 11.5 29th
235th 6.9 3pt Made 6.7 258th
244th 12.6 Assists 16.5 35th
319th 13.7 Turnovers 11.4 145th

