The Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 WCC) meet a fellow WCC opponent, the San Diego Toreros (10-7, 0-2 WCC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and is available via WCC Network.

San Diego vs. Gonzaga Game Information

San Diego Players to Watch

Wayne McKinney III: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Deuce Turner: 15.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK PJ Hayes: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Anton Watson: 13.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Graham Ike: 15.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Ryan Nembhard: 12.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Hickman: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Braden Huff: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

San Diego vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG Gonzaga AVG Gonzaga Rank 234th 72.8 Points Scored 84.9 18th 255th 74.1 Points Allowed 68.2 111th 139th 37.4 Rebounds 42.5 13th 208th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 11.5 29th 235th 6.9 3pt Made 6.7 258th 244th 12.6 Assists 16.5 35th 319th 13.7 Turnovers 11.4 145th

