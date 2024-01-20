San Diego vs. Gonzaga January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 WCC) meet a fellow WCC opponent, the San Diego Toreros (10-7, 0-2 WCC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and is available via WCC Network.
San Diego vs. Gonzaga Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: WCC Network
San Diego Players to Watch
- Wayne McKinney III: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Deuce Turner: 15.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- PJ Hayes: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Anton Watson: 13.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Graham Ike: 15.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 12.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Hickman: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Braden Huff: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
San Diego vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison
|San Diego Rank
|San Diego AVG
|Gonzaga AVG
|Gonzaga Rank
|234th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|84.9
|18th
|255th
|74.1
|Points Allowed
|68.2
|111th
|139th
|37.4
|Rebounds
|42.5
|13th
|208th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|29th
|235th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|6.7
|258th
|244th
|12.6
|Assists
|16.5
|35th
|319th
|13.7
|Turnovers
|11.4
|145th
