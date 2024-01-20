The Saint Mary's Gaels (11-6, 2-0 WCC) play a fellow WCC squad, the San Francisco Dons (12-4, 1-0 WCC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

San Francisco vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other San Francisco Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Francisco Players to Watch

Jonathan Mogbo: 14.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Marcus Williams: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Ndewedo Newbury: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Malik Thomas: 10.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Mitchell Saxen: 11.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Augustas Marciulionis: 11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Aidan Mahaney: 13.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Joshua Jefferson: 9.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Alex Ducas: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Francisco vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Saint Mary's (CA) Rank 101st 78.1 Points Scored 70.8 277th 9th 61.1 Points Allowed 59.5 4th 254th 34.8 Rebounds 41.1 25th 108th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 12.8 10th 72nd 8.7 3pt Made 6.4 277th 50th 16.1 Assists 15.1 93rd 249th 12.4 Turnovers 10.9 107th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.