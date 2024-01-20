San Francisco vs. Saint Mary's (CA) January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (11-6, 2-0 WCC) play a fellow WCC squad, the San Francisco Dons (12-4, 1-0 WCC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.
San Francisco vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Jonathan Mogbo: 14.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ndewedo Newbury: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Malik Thomas: 10.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Mitchell Saxen: 11.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Augustas Marciulionis: 11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 13.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joshua Jefferson: 9.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
San Francisco vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison
|San Francisco Rank
|San Francisco AVG
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|101st
|78.1
|Points Scored
|70.8
|277th
|9th
|61.1
|Points Allowed
|59.5
|4th
|254th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|41.1
|25th
|108th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|12.8
|10th
|72nd
|8.7
|3pt Made
|6.4
|277th
|50th
|16.1
|Assists
|15.1
|93rd
|249th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|10.9
|107th
