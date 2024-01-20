Saturday's Pac-12 slate includes the Stanford Cardinal (7-7, 2-2 Pac-12) against the Washington Huskies (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12), at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Stanford vs. Washington Game Information

Stanford Players to Watch

Maxime Raynaud: 13.2 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.2 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Jared Bynum: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 6.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 6.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Jones: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Angel: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

20.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Sahvir Wheeler: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Moses Wood: 10.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Koren Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Stanford vs. Washington Stat Comparison

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Washington AVG Washington Rank 100th 78.2 Points Scored 81.7 44th 274th 75.0 Points Allowed 75.7 284th 218th 35.6 Rebounds 37.6 127th 349th 6.3 Off. Rebounds 8.7 215th 34th 9.4 3pt Made 7.2 214th 16th 18.0 Assists 15.5 72nd 255th 12.5 Turnovers 11.6 163rd

