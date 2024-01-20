Stanford vs. Washington January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Pac-12 slate includes the Stanford Cardinal (7-7, 2-2 Pac-12) against the Washington Huskies (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12), at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Stanford vs. Washington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Stanford Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Maxime Raynaud: 13.2 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 6.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Jones: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Washington Players to Watch
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sahvir Wheeler: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Wood: 10.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Koren Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stanford vs. Washington Stat Comparison
|Stanford Rank
|Stanford AVG
|Washington AVG
|Washington Rank
|100th
|78.2
|Points Scored
|81.7
|44th
|274th
|75.0
|Points Allowed
|75.7
|284th
|218th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|37.6
|127th
|349th
|6.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|215th
|34th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|7.2
|214th
|16th
|18.0
|Assists
|15.5
|72nd
|255th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.6
|163rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.