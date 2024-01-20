UC Davis vs. UC Irvine January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West schedule includes the UC Davis Aggies (8-7, 3-1 Big West) versus the UC Irvine Anteaters (11-5, 4-0 Big West) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UC Davis vs. UC Irvine Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Elijah Pepper: 21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kane Milling: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Niko Rocak: 4.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Leo DeBruhl: 7.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Justin Hohn: 14.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Devin Tillis: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Derin Saran: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Henry: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Pierre Crockrell II: 6.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
UC Davis vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison
|UC Davis Rank
|UC Davis AVG
|UC Irvine AVG
|UC Irvine Rank
|236th
|72.7
|Points Scored
|78.0
|105th
|77th
|66.5
|Points Allowed
|67.5
|97th
|312th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|38.3
|100th
|215th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|193rd
|196th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.2
|295th
|224th
|12.9
|Assists
|16.9
|29th
|331st
|14.0
|Turnovers
|12.0
|211th
