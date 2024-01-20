Saturday's Big West schedule includes the UC Davis Aggies (8-7, 3-1 Big West) versus the UC Irvine Anteaters (11-5, 4-0 Big West) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UC Davis vs. UC Irvine Game Information

UC Davis Players to Watch

Elijah Pepper: 21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Ty Johnson: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kane Milling: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Niko Rocak: 4.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

4.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Leo DeBruhl: 7.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Justin Hohn: 14.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Devin Tillis: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Derin Saran: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Andre Henry: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Pierre Crockrell II: 6.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

UC Davis vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison

UC Davis Rank UC Davis AVG UC Irvine AVG UC Irvine Rank 236th 72.7 Points Scored 78.0 105th 77th 66.5 Points Allowed 67.5 97th 312th 33.3 Rebounds 38.3 100th 215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.0 193rd 196th 7.4 3pt Made 6.2 295th 224th 12.9 Assists 16.9 29th 331st 14.0 Turnovers 12.0 211th

