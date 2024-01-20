UC Riverside vs. CSU Northridge January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West schedule includes the UC Riverside Highlanders (6-10, 1-3 Big West) playing the CSU Northridge Matadors (12-3, 3-0 Big West) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UC Riverside vs. CSU Northridge Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Isaiah Moses: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Barrington Hargress: 11.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nate Pickens: 6.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyle Owens: 9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Benjamin Griscti: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Keonte Jones: 12.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dionte Bostick: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Brinson: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mahmoud Fofana: 4.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
UC Riverside vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison
|UC Riverside Rank
|UC Riverside AVG
|CSU Northridge AVG
|CSU Northridge Rank
|291st
|69.6
|Points Scored
|80.3
|56th
|229th
|73.2
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|139th
|160th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|43.5
|8th
|94th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|40th
|126th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|4.9
|349th
|163rd
|13.8
|Assists
|14.2
|134th
|14th
|8.8
|Turnovers
|14.9
|351st
