Saturday's Big West schedule includes the UC Riverside Highlanders (6-10, 1-3 Big West) playing the CSU Northridge Matadors (12-3, 3-0 Big West) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UC Riverside vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Isaiah Moses: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Keonte Jones: 12.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Dionte Bostick: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

UC Riverside vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison

UC Riverside Rank UC Riverside AVG CSU Northridge AVG CSU Northridge Rank 291st 69.6 Points Scored 80.3 56th 229th 73.2 Points Allowed 69.5 139th 160th 36.9 Rebounds 43.5 8th 94th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 11.3 40th 126th 8.1 3pt Made 4.9 349th 163rd 13.8 Assists 14.2 134th 14th 8.8 Turnovers 14.9 351st

