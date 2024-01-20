UCSB vs. CSU Fullerton January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West slate includes the UCSB Gauchos (8-6, 1-3 Big West) meeting the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-8, 1-3 Big West) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UCSB vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UCSB Players to Watch
- Ajay Mitchell: 19.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ariel Bland: 7.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yohan Traore: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cole Anderson: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- Max Jones: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 16.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grayson Carper: 6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Donovan Oday: 7.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vincent Lee: 6.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
UCSB vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison
|UCSB Rank
|UCSB AVG
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|94th
|78.5
|Points Scored
|67.1
|324th
|244th
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|68.8
|121st
|111th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|32.6
|331st
|297th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|259th
|297th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|5.8
|323rd
|114th
|14.6
|Assists
|8.7
|360th
|310th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|12.6
|265th
