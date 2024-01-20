Saturday's Big West slate includes the UCSB Gauchos (8-6, 1-3 Big West) meeting the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-8, 1-3 Big West) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCSB vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

UCSB Players to Watch

Ajay Mitchell: 19.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Ariel Bland: 7.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Yohan Traore: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Cole Anderson: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Max Jones: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Dominic Brewton: 16.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Grayson Carper: 6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Donovan Oday: 7.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Vincent Lee: 6.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

UCSB vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG CSU Fullerton AVG CSU Fullerton Rank 94th 78.5 Points Scored 67.1 324th 244th 73.7 Points Allowed 68.8 121st 111th 38.1 Rebounds 32.6 331st 297th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.1 259th 297th 6.1 3pt Made 5.8 323rd 114th 14.6 Assists 8.7 360th 310th 13.4 Turnovers 12.6 265th

