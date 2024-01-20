Saturday's Big West slate includes the UCSB Gauchos (8-6, 1-3 Big West) meeting the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-8, 1-3 Big West) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCSB vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

UCSB Players to Watch

  • Ajay Mitchell: 19.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ariel Bland: 7.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Yohan Traore: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cole Anderson: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

  • Max Jones: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dominic Brewton: 16.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Grayson Carper: 6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Donovan Oday: 7.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Vincent Lee: 6.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

UCSB vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG CSU Fullerton AVG CSU Fullerton Rank
94th 78.5 Points Scored 67.1 324th
244th 73.7 Points Allowed 68.8 121st
111th 38.1 Rebounds 32.6 331st
297th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.1 259th
297th 6.1 3pt Made 5.8 323rd
114th 14.6 Assists 8.7 360th
310th 13.4 Turnovers 12.6 265th

