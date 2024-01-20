The New Hampshire Wildcats (8-6, 0-1 America East) play a fellow America East squad, the UMBC Retrievers (5-11, 0-1 America East), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

UMBC vs. New Hampshire Game Information

UMBC Players to Watch

Dion Brown: 16.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Khydarius Smith: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Marcus Banks: 10.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Bryce Johnson: 11.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Anthony Valentine: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Ahmad Robinson: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxson Baker: 9.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Trey Woodyard: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Naim Miller: 9.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

UMBC vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison

UMBC Rank UMBC AVG New Hampshire AVG New Hampshire Rank 95th 78.3 Points Scored 78.0 104th 358th 83.8 Points Allowed 73.6 240th 155th 37.0 Rebounds 39.2 67th 237th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd 108th 8.3 3pt Made 10.0 17th 230th 12.8 Assists 13.9 156th 343rd 14.4 Turnovers 11.0 119th

