The New Hampshire Wildcats (8-6, 0-1 America East) play a fellow America East squad, the UMBC Retrievers (5-11, 0-1 America East), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

UMBC vs. New Hampshire Game Information

UMBC Players to Watch

  • Dion Brown: 16.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Khydarius Smith: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Marcus Banks: 10.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bryce Johnson: 11.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Anthony Valentine: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

  • Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ahmad Robinson: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaxson Baker: 9.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Trey Woodyard: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Naim Miller: 9.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

UMBC vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison

UMBC Rank UMBC AVG New Hampshire AVG New Hampshire Rank
95th 78.3 Points Scored 78.0 104th
358th 83.8 Points Allowed 73.6 240th
155th 37.0 Rebounds 39.2 67th
237th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd
108th 8.3 3pt Made 10.0 17th
230th 12.8 Assists 13.9 156th
343rd 14.4 Turnovers 11.0 119th

