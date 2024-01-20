UMBC vs. New Hampshire January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The New Hampshire Wildcats (8-6, 0-1 America East) play a fellow America East squad, the UMBC Retrievers (5-11, 0-1 America East), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UMBC vs. New Hampshire Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMBC Players to Watch
- Dion Brown: 16.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marcus Banks: 10.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 11.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anthony Valentine: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ahmad Robinson: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxson Baker: 9.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Trey Woodyard: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Naim Miller: 9.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UMBC vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison
|UMBC Rank
|UMBC AVG
|New Hampshire AVG
|New Hampshire Rank
|95th
|78.3
|Points Scored
|78.0
|104th
|358th
|83.8
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|240th
|155th
|37.0
|Rebounds
|39.2
|67th
|237th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|282nd
|108th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|10.0
|17th
|230th
|12.8
|Assists
|13.9
|156th
|343rd
|14.4
|Turnovers
|11.0
|119th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.