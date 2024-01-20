Utah State vs. Fresno State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-8, 0-2 MWC) meet a fellow MWC opponent, the Utah State Aggies (14-1, 2-0 MWC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via MW Network.
Utah State vs. Fresno State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Utah State Players to Watch
- Great Osobor: 18.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mason Falslev: 12.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ian Martinez: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Hill: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Enoch Boakye: 7.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 9.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Leo Colimerio: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Utah State vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison
|Utah State Rank
|Utah State AVG
|Fresno State AVG
|Fresno State Rank
|46th
|81.5
|Points Scored
|68.8
|306th
|63rd
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|208th
|100th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|34.0
|286th
|166th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|323rd
|313th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|6.1
|297th
|28th
|17.1
|Assists
|12.5
|256th
|123rd
|11.1
|Turnovers
|13.8
|324th
