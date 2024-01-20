The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-8, 0-2 MWC) meet a fellow MWC opponent, the Utah State Aggies (14-1, 2-0 MWC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via MW Network.

Utah State vs. Fresno State Game Information

Utah State Players to Watch

Great Osobor: 18.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

18.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Darius Brown II: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Mason Falslev: 12.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ian Martinez: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Josh Uduje: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Fresno State Players to Watch

Isaiah Hill: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Enoch Boakye: 7.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Eduardo Andre: 8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Xavier Dusell: 9.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Leo Colimerio: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah State vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG Fresno State AVG Fresno State Rank 46th 81.5 Points Scored 68.8 306th 63rd 65.7 Points Allowed 72.3 208th 100th 38.3 Rebounds 34.0 286th 166th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 7.1 323rd 313th 5.9 3pt Made 6.1 297th 28th 17.1 Assists 12.5 256th 123rd 11.1 Turnovers 13.8 324th

